Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.71.

XYL stock opened at $127.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.01 and a 200-day moving average of $121.71.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

