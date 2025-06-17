Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 3,816.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,639 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,461 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of B. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 59,782 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 26,658 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 114,572 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

