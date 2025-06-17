Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 45,920 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HCI. Compass Point raised HCI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on HCI Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCI Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.25.

HCI Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $154.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.26. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.65 and a 1 year high of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.25.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $216.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.89 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 19.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

HCI Group Profile

(Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.