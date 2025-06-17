Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.40 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Datadog by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Datadog by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank set a $130.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $2,986,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,367.76. This represents a 31.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $595,767.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,493,851.60. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,582 shares of company stock valued at $80,913,097 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $121.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.71 and a 200-day moving average of $122.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 239.08, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

