Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $4.07 Million Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,066 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NU. Norges Bank bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,762,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NU by 2,193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,109,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319,681 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,209,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NU by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875,891 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $92,194,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of NU opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

