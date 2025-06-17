Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.05% of Tempus AI worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Tempus AI by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tempus AI by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tempus AI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

Tempus AI Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ TEM opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion and a PE ratio of -9.23.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $255.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tempus AI

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,447.56. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $1,047,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 884,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,310,325.60. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,580 shares of company stock worth $20,156,721 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tempus AI

(Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Featured Articles

