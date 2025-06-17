Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 156.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,317 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $263.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $252.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.77 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.25.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.34.

In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,141,957.90. This represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $543,263.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,599.80. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,111 shares of company stock worth $9,299,283 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

