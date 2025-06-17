Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,565 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Veracyte worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Veracyte by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VCYT. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Veracyte Trading Up 0.8%

VCYT stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.60 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

