Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.19% of International Seaways as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.05. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

In other International Seaways news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $37,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,721.76. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $57,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,230.46. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $300,720. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

