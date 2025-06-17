Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 332.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,786 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $91.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $706,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 795,718 shares in the company, valued at $73,588,000.64. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,328.98. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.