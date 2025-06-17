Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $266.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.23 and a 200 day moving average of $250.28. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.96 and a 52 week high of $273.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.33%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

