Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,436 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES stock opened at $131.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.85 and a 1-year high of $133.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

