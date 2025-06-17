Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in JFrog by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 33,106.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 13,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $586,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,915. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $2,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,371,086 shares in the company, valued at $275,613,180.36. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,113 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,964 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on JFrog from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

JFrog Stock Up 2.0%

FROG opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -65.86 and a beta of 1.07. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.44 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

