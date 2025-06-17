Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 454,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,152 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Super Group were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGHC. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 85,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Super Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Group by 4,606.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE SGHC opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.11 and a beta of 1.01. Super Group Limited has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Super Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $495.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Super Group Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Super Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price objective on Super Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Super Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Super Group

About Super Group

(Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Further Reading

