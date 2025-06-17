Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 22,650 Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,650 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,887,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,630,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. Sportradar Group AG has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $336.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.81 million. Sportradar Group’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sportradar Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

