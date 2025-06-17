Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 7,186 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,061.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 30,089 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after acquiring an additional 67,807 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $12,708,099.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,319,034 shares in the company, valued at $119,504,480.40. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ CALM opened at $100.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.82. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $116.41.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

