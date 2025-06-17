Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $2.89 Million Position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALAB. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after acquiring an additional 78,746 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Price Performance

ALAB stock opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.39. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $5,328,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,853,750. This represents a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 88,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $8,695,194.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 724,257 shares in the company, valued at $71,056,854.27. This trade represents a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,495,267 shares of company stock valued at $131,012,865.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

