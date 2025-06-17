Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 2,109 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 114.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $153.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $162.33.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 48.96%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. This trade represents a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.78.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

