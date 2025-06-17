Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,719,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,633,987 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $433,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,515 shares during the last quarter. AE Industrial Partners LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $113,088,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,742,442 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $210,894,000 after buying an additional 1,363,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,303,355 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $254,028,000 after buying an additional 1,068,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of CTSH opened at $80.15 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

