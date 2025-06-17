Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $368.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $359.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. Barclays set a $416.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.47.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

