Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 2,686 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 480.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 939.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in PDD by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $102.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.34. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.67. The firm has a market cap of $143.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 price objective on PDD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDD

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.