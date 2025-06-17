Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 304.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,659.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.32. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

