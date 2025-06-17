Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.85.

BRO stock opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

