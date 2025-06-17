Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 124.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Evergy by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,450 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 8,154.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,128,000 after acquiring an additional 961,780 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $55,652,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3,216.6% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 880,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,211,000 after acquiring an additional 854,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.19.

Evergy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $70.36.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

