Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 168 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $73.82.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0043 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

