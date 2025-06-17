Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,292 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $911,000. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of FSEP stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

