Fermata Advisors LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock valued at $360,351,849. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $144.69 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.