Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 312 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TYL. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.20, for a total transaction of $613,036.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,558.40. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $200,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,150. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $14,480,366. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $589.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 97.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.50 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.99.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.