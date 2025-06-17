Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Loews were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 589.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Loews stock opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.42. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,575.92. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

