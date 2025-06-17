Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 230 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Avanza Fonder AB grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14.2% during the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 33.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $186.69 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.69 and a 1 year high of $202.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.52. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $289.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.18 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

