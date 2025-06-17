Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $103.15 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.72 and a 1 year high of $142.73. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.77.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

