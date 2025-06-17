Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $142.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $157.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,922,025.28. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYV. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.35.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

