Fifth Third Bancorp Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,248 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $22.09.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

