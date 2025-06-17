Fifth Third Bancorp Has $763,000 Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Timken were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 418.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 882,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,959,000 after buying an additional 711,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $42,748,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Timken by 1,421.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,737,000 after buying an additional 428,545 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,158,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,436,000 after buying an additional 320,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Timken by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 364,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,014,000 after buying an additional 240,417 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Timken from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

Timken stock opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $90.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.67.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

