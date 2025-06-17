Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,099,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 138,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 103,810 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 361,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,529,000 after acquiring an additional 68,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 635,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,740,000 after purchasing an additional 266,392 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $51,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,980. This represents a 1.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.42 per share, with a total value of $65,807.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $185,266.06. This represents a 55.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,512 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance
Shares of IFF stock opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average is $80.45.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -48.93%.
International Flavors & Fragrances Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
