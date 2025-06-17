Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,186 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,187,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,465,000 after buying an additional 634,390 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 8,675.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 515,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,193,000 after purchasing an additional 509,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $35,612,000.

CarMax Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $91.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,957.73. This represents a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.82.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

