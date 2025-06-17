Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17,512.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 29,946 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,416.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares during the period. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $506,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $231.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $234.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.78.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

