Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 5,094 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,713 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Banco Santander by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 53,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAN. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE SAN opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.94 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 15.88%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

