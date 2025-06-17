Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 752 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COO. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 8,337.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 369,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,171,000 after purchasing an additional 365,162 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 164,581 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 50,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

COO opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

