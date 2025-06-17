Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 836 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $176,806,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,606,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,719,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,242 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,940,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.47. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5151 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

