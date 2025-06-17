Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $78,203,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,984,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 368.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 666,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after buying an additional 524,198 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,272,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,143,000 after buying an additional 442,892 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,533,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SON opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $57.81.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.66%.

SON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In related news, Director John R. Haley purchased 2,246 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $100,104.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,234.28. This trade represents a 12.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Howard Coker acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.17 per share, for a total transaction of $823,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 502,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,682,367.05. This trade represents a 4.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,721 shares of company stock worth $1,144,366 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

