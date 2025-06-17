Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Position Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.27.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2%

FI opened at $164.94 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.46 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.92 and a 200-day moving average of $203.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

