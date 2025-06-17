FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 9,131.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of FJAN opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $39.99 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.