Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 116,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEN stock opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Gen Digital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72.

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.48 million. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of Gen Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $910,138.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,573.60. The trade was a 47.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

