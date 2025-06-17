Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Genius Sports worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.87. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $143.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.31 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GENI. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price objective on Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

