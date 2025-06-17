Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Position Cut by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 114.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBCI. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

