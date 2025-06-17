Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Purchased by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,139 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Grab by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,829,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Grab by 98.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 113,373 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its stake in Grab by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

GRAB stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of -235.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CLSA raised Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

