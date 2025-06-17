Grassi Investment Management Has $13.49 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,903 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amazon.com by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $216.10 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

