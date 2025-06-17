Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,040,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $270.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.18 and its 200 day moving average is $250.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $750.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

