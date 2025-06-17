HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,753 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 19,670 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in HP were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $229,320,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $63,612,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in HP by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $419,126,000 after buying an additional 1,755,942 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $55,915,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. The trade was a 99.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

HP Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.40%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

